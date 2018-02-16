Did Mueller Just Exonerate Trump?; Toothless Indictment of 13 Russians Accused of Election Meddling Does Not Include One American

Welcome to the Mueller show where millions of tax dollars go to indicting Russians who cannot be extradited to the United States to even stand for a show trial.

The most important thing to take away from this Russian indictment charade is this: there are no allegations that any American was a participant in the scheme, nor is there any allegation that the scheme affected the outcome of the election.

The rest is purely Mueller theater.

Thirteen Russians and three Russian entities were indicted Friday for allegedly interfering in U.S. elections and political processes, a spokesperson for special counsel Robert Mueller’s office said in a statement.

They “allegedly conducted what they called ‘information warfare’ against the United States,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said at a press conference Friday, with the goal of “spreading distrust against candidates and the political system in general.”

Charges listed in the 37-page indictment include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and they are the most direct allegation to date of illegal Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The indictment states that “from in or around 2014 to the present, defendant knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other (and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury) to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.”

