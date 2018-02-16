Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry Approved U.S. Travel VISAs for Russian Operatives Indicted by Mueller for Election Tampering

But I thought Donald Trump was the one who colluded with Russians?

However, the same names keep popping up of government officials who apparently did help the Russians and none of them look anything like Trump’s name.

Barack Obama.

Hillary Clinton.

John Kerry.

Loretta Lynch.

And the list goes on and on and on.

But Robert Mueller’s big Russian indictment today confirms John Kerry’s State Department approved VISAs for two of the alleged Russian operatives.

But, but, but … Trump.

From #Mueller indictment, 2 of the Russians were able to enter U.S. on travel visas which they received after applying for them through the State Dept in 2014. From June 4, 2014 – June 26, 2014 they traveled around the US. Who was head of the FBI & State Dept at this time again? pic.twitter.com/JseweK5KTn — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 16, 2018