Rubio Angry Over White House Leak: ‘If You Don’t Like Working for the President, You Should Resign’ (VIDEO)

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) told reporters in a hallway interview on Wednesday that he was outraged someone so close to the president was able to leak sensitive information about President Donald Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio’s response comes amid controversy over the content and the existence of a leak about Trump being briefed not to congratulate Putin on his reelection victory. The leaked information came after the president revealed this week he did in fact offer his congratulations to Putin in a phone call.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins said the president is “furious” over the leak and “fully realizes” there’s only a small group of people who had access to briefing materials.- READ MORE

