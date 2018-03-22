Sessions lawyer says AG is not under federal perjury investigation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ longtime personal lawyer said Wednesday that Sessions is not the subject of a federal criminal investigation for allegedly perjuring himself during his confirmation hearing.

ABC News reported that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had overseen the investigation into whether Sessions “lacked candor” when he testified before Congress about contacts with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The Special Counsel‘s Office has informed me that after interviewing the Attorney General and conducting additional investigation, the Attorney General is not under investigation for false statements or perjury in his confirmation hearing testimony and related written submissions to Congress,” attorney Chuck Cooper said in a statement.

Sources close to Sessions told Fox News that the attorney general had no idea he may have been under investigation for perjury when he fired McCabe last week. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1