Joy Reid: MD School Shooter Would Have Used AR-15 ‘If the NRA Had Its Way’

MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid suggested the Great Mills High School shooter would have accessed an AR-15 to outgun the school’s resource officer “if the NRA had its way.”

Breitbart News reported that the shooter, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, used a Glock 9mm handgun in attack.

Reid suggested on Tuesday the NRA favors a structure which would have allowed the gunman to acquired an AR-15 as well:

Worth noting that if the @NRA had its way, that student who shot two people at his Maryland school would have had access to an AR-15, not just a handgun. Imagine how much more carnage could have been unleashed and the disadvantage that SRO would have been at. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2018

Reid appears to be reacting to the NRA’s defense of the constitutional rights of 18 to 20-year olds. This defense has been evident in the NRA’s opposition to raising the age for long gun purchases from 18 to 21.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1