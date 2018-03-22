True Pundit

Joy Reid: MD School Shooter Would Have Used AR-15 ‘If the NRA Had Its Way’

Posted on
MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid suggested the Great Mills High School shooter would have accessed an AR-15 to outgun the school’s resource officer “if the NRA had its way.”

Breitbart News reported that the shooter, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, used a Glock 9mm handgun in attack.

Reid suggested on Tuesday the NRA favors a structure which would have allowed the gunman to acquired an AR-15 as well:

Reid appears to be reacting to the NRA’s defense of the constitutional rights of 18 to 20-year olds. This defense has been evident in the NRA’s opposition to raising the age for long gun purchases from 18 to 21.- READ MORE

