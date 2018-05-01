Roy Moore files lawsuit claiming political conspiracy against him

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday filed a lawsuit alleging that there was a political conspiracy against him in the 2017 special election.

The complaint was filed in Etowah County, Ala., against some of the women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct — including Debbie Wesson Gibson, Beverly Young Nelson, Leigh Corfman and Tina Johnson — ahead of the vote to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Richard Hagedorn, who said he knew Corfman and revealed he was aware of other alleged incidents involving Moore, was also named in the suit.

“Those accusations involved events that supposedly occurred from 26 to 40 years ago. Yet they all coincidentally surfaced for the first time within a seven-day period, a mere 32 days before the December 12 general election,” the complaint reads. – READ MORE

