Cop Killer Who Murdered 2 NYPD Officers Released On Parole

A former member of the Black Liberation Army convicted of killing two New York City police officers nearly 50 years ago has been released from prison on parole after efforts to keep him incarcerated failed.

Herman Bell, 70, was freed from maximum-security Shawangunk Correctional Facility in upstate New York on Friday at approximately 5 p.m. He was initially scheduled to be let out on April 17, but his exit was delayed after the police union appealed the Parole Board’s decision on behalf of the widow of one of the slain cops.

“The parole board has lost their [expletive] humanity to think that a murderer should walk their streets,” said Patrick Lynch, President of the Patrolman’s Benevolent Association, which represents most officers in the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Bell’s discharge was also opposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed 11 of the parole board’s 14 members, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who insisted that cop killers should get “life in prison. Period. [There’s] nothing else to discuss.” – READ MORE

