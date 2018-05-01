Donald Trump: ‘Disaster’ WHCD Proves ‘FAKE NEWS Is Alive and Well’

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) on Twitter, suggesting the event on Saturday night proved the media are biased.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it,” he wrote on Monday. “This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!”

Trump’s remarks come after Margaret Talev, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, acknowledged that comedian Michelle Wolf’s performance was “not in the spirit” of its goal for the dinner. – READ MORE

