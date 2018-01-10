The ROTC Cadets Who Escorted Trump Onto the Field Enjoyed the Game From His Private Box

Monday proved to be a jam-packed day for President Donald Trump. First, he addressed the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Then, he ventured to Atlanta for the College Football Playoff National Championship. At the game, he was escorted onto the field for the national anthem by six ROTC cadets.

After Zac Brown Band sang the anthem, Trump returned to the stands to take in the excitement of the championship game.

The president enjoyed the game from a private box, and along with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, he was joined by the cadets who walked him onto the field – READ MORE

President Trump took the field for the National Anthem ahead of Monday night’s college football championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump was greeted with a roar at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, the home of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Trump faced cheers and jeers from the packed stadium with 71,000+ attendees. (REAL CLEAR POLITICS)

