Roseanne Barr Says Her Character Will Be Pro-Trump In ‘Roseanne’ Reboot

Most of Hollywood is desperate to explain to Trump supporters just how wrong they are to back the president, but Roseanne Barr, whose 1990s sitcom “Roseanne” will receive a reboot next fall, says she’ll be using her show to demonstrate why many blue collar Americans backed the president.

In her pre-reboot interview with ABC, Roseanne not only defended her support for Donald Trump, she makes no apologies for the current president, even though she believes the president says a lot of “crazy s***.”

But that doesn’t mean her TV character, Roseanne, who is famously representative of the “forgotten” demographics Trump appealed to in the 2016 campaign — disaffected blue collar Americans in rural and mid-western states who have struggled since jobs have moved overseas, and who deal firsthand with major American issues like the opioid epidemic — will ignore the political landscape. In fact, Barr says, the character of Roseanne will be unabashedly pro-Trump.

“It’s just realistic,” she explained. “I have always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people that elected Trump so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed.” – READ MORE

