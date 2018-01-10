Sarah Sanders Locks Horns With CNN’s Jim Acosta Once Again — It Doesn’t End Well for Him (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing, and most of the questions were directed toward an event that happened just prior.

President Donald Trump invited the press into a bipartisan meeting at the White House between nearly two dozen members of Congress to discuss a solution to immigration.

The meeting was made public to the press for nearly 45 minutes, which is something we’ve never seen before. They discussed the border wall being a requirement in order to make a deal on extending legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

CNN’s Jim Acosta then asked about this deal in the press briefing. He asked if the “wall has to be part of a deal in order for these Dreamers to have protection,” and Sanders confirmed that border security “has to be part of the process.” – READ MORE

On December 14, 2017, CNN’s Jim Acosta claimed America has witnessed “1,552 mass shootings” since the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

This means Acosta is claiming an average of approximately 310 mass shootings a year for each of the past five years.

It is important to note that he attempts to bolster this claim via information provided by a tracking site sponsored by gun controllers. That tracking site–the Gun Violence Archive–diverges from FBI definition of a mass shooting as four fatalities or more in one incident so as to include shootings in which no fatalities occur.

Since Sandy Hook there have been at least 1,552 mass shootings, with at least 1,767 people killed and 6,227 wounded. https://t.co/RZeFDHhYmR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 14, 2017

Other members of the left have been spewing similar numbers for years. At times, their claims have gotten so outlandish that members of their own circles have called them out for it. – READ MORE

