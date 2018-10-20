Rush Limbaugh: Left-Wing Democrats ‘Resent The Idea of America Being Great’ (VIDEO)

In an exclusive, hour-long interview with Sean Hannity, EIB radio host, author and conservative analyst Rush Limbaugh gave his take on numerous pressing issues facing America — including the state of the Democratic Party.

Limbaugh said that many in the Democratic Party and the far-left do not want America to retain its status as a world superpower.

“They don’t even want to make America great. They resent this whole idea of America becoming great,” Limbaugh said.

“We’re the good guys. They don’t think so.”- READ MORE