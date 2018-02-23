True Pundit

Rosie O’Donnell Selling ‘Racist Asshole’ Anti-Trump Art on Etsy

Posted on
Rosie O’Donnell has turned her hatred of President Donald Trump into an art form.

The 55-year-old actress, comedian, and outspoken opponent of the president has reportedly begun selling anti-Trump artwork on the crafts website Etsy, with proceeds from the sales going to political candidates and progressive causes.

In the product description for the first run of pieces, O’Donnell said she began doodling the anti-Trump artwork on her iPhone as a means of expressing her “sadness, rage, and disappointment” with the president.

The comedian's first piece features a cartoon caricature of Trump's head alongside the descriptors: "Rapist," "Cheat," "Liar," "Racist," "Conman," "Asshole."

O'Donnell said she began doodling the artwork as a means of expressing her "sadness, rage, and disappointment" with the president.
