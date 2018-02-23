Media Slam Trump Over Handwritten Notes at Student Listening Session

President Donald Trump hosted a “listening session” on Wednesday in the State Dining Room at the White House — an extraordinary and riveting event.

It was both authentic and moving. Attendees included survivors of the tragic massacres at Parkland, Las Vegas, Sandy Hook, and Columbine.

The survivors articulately and poignantly shared their stories, ideas, comments — and pain.

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and other concerned leaders listened closely and prayed with the gathered survivors, many of whom were in tears at various points during the event.

.@realDonaldTrump needed notes and talking points on how to "hear" victims impacted by mass shootings. So done. Been done. #ListeningSession was a script for him. pic.twitter.com/QZ7WWYBQW9 — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 22, 2018

PopSugar: “Shame on you, President Trump. Our students and families — American students and families — deserve better than a notecard filled with the things you are supposed to feel but don’t.”

HuffPo: “Trump Needs Reminder To Listen To Parkland Survivors In ‘Listening Session’ … Good thing he had a cheat sheet.”

The Guardian: “Trump uses cue card to remind him to listen to shooting survivors.”

And finally, this whopper from The Washington Post that appeared to ignite the media firestorm: “So at least two-fifths of this card is dedicated to making sure the president of the United States assured those assembled that he was interested in what they had to say…That’s at once pretty striking for a president and not at all striking for Trump. Through tragedy after tragedy, empathy has been the quality clearly missing from Trump’s reactions.” – READ MORE

