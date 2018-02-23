Oprah: Anti-Gun Marchers Are The New Civil Rights Movement

She may not be running for president (or so she says), but in no way does that mean Americans will be spared from Oprah’s leftist rhetoric, conflating the Civil Rights Movement with a modern political battle.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the newly-anointed queen-of-all-Hollywood in the wake of #MeToo, compared the students marching in favor of gun control following the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, to marches for equality held at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

“This is a moment. This is exactly what happened during the Civil Rights Movement where people … they were 18, 19, 20-years-old, young people who said, ‘We have had enough. Enough,’” Winfrey said in reference to the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and others who walked out of class this week. “These kids are right there.”

Oprah then gave the kids some advice: organize. She asserted that the “reason why the Civil Rights Movement worked, there was a strategy. There was a plan. It wasn’t just out there, hocus pocus protesting all the time. There was a strategy, there was a plan.” – READ MORE

