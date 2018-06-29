Rosenstein Gets 7 Days To Come Clean to House; Faces Impeachment, Contempt if He Fails

Various committees of the House of Representatives have gone round and round with the leadership of the FBI and Department of Justice, specifically Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, over a perceived deliberate lack of compliance with repeated requests for the production of certain documents related to particular investigations.

In a 15-11 party-line vote on Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee, a resolution was advanced that would give Rosenstein only seven more days to comply with Congressional requests, lest he faces a possible impeachment or being held in contempt of Congress.

The clock will start ticking on Rosenstein as soon as the resolution is brought to the House floor on Thursday and passes a vote by all members.

(According to C-SPAN video coverage of the vote, the resolution passed along party lines with a vote of 224-184 in favor of imposing a seven-day deadline on the DOJ to hand over requested documents to the various House committees.)

“If (the DOJ) don’t comply with the resolution they know the remedies the House has, contempt and impeachment,” Republican South Carolina Rep. Jim Jordan said. Jordan is one of those who has been highly critical of Rosenstein in their near year-long battle over document requests.

“If we don’t get that information entitled to us, everybody knows that we’ll do what we have to do to get it done,” he added, obviously implying that Rosenstein faced contempt and impeachment if he continued to stonewall their fact-finding efforts. – READ MORE

