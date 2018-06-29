Maxine Waters’ District Is 47% Hispanic, and Now Hispanic Repub’s Targeting Her

Waters is now running for her 14th term in the House of Representatives and seems like a shoo-in to keep her job in the heavily Democratic 43rd District.

But her opponent, Republican Omar Navarro, isn’t shying away from the challenge.

The 29-year-old Hispanic Trump supporter hopes the GOP and conservatives across the country will rally behind him in his effort to send Waters packing. According to Fox News, the National Republican Congressional Committee doesn’t plan to get involved in the race.

So many Republicans complaining about Maxine Waters on mainstream media but yet they ignore that I won the primary election on June 5th. It’s time to cut the whine game and stop using her for ratings and give me the chance to really put this racist in her place. #VoteNavarro🇺🇸 — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) June 24, 2018

Waters’ reckless rants about targeting political opponents drew a rebuke from even some of her most liberal colleagues, but Navarro believes she deserves a more serious consequence.

“If Congress will not formally censure her, [then] voters have the option to vote for me in November to replace her,” he told Fox News. “It is time for Maxine Waters to leave Congress.”

One thing working in Navarro’s favor is the racial makeup of the 43rd District: It’s 47 percent Hispanic and just 24 percent black. – READ MORE

