True Pundit

Politics

Blatant Hate: Comedy Central Writer Wishes Justice Kennedy ‘Had Been Shot’

Posted on by
Share:

Leftists across the country melted down on Wednesday when news broke that Justice Anthony Kennedy will be retiring from the Supreme Court next month.

Curtis Cook, a Los Angeles-based writer for Comedy Central, said he wished Justice Kennedy had been killed instead of President John F. Kennedy, or former United States Attorney General Robert Kennedy

“I wish this Kennedy had been shot instead of the other ones,” read the now-deleted tweet, which linked to an AP headline on the announcement, Washington Examinerreported.

His tweet received immediate backlash from other Twitter users who called him out for the despicable suggestion. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Blatant Hate: Comedy Central Writer Wishes Justice Kennedy 'Had Been Shot'
Blatant Hate: Comedy Central Writer Wishes Justice Kennedy 'Had Been Shot'

It's a dark day in America when people's first response to political angst is thoughts of violence.

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: