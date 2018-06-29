Blatant Hate: Comedy Central Writer Wishes Justice Kennedy ‘Had Been Shot’

Leftists across the country melted down on Wednesday when news broke that Justice Anthony Kennedy will be retiring from the Supreme Court next month.

Curtis Cook, a Los Angeles-based writer for Comedy Central, said he wished Justice Kennedy had been killed instead of President John F. Kennedy, or former United States Attorney General Robert Kennedy

“I wish this Kennedy had been shot instead of the other ones,” read the now-deleted tweet, which linked to an AP headline on the announcement, Washington Examinerreported.

His tweet received immediate backlash from other Twitter users who called him out for the despicable suggestion. – READ MORE

