WashPost Fact Check: ‘Wringing’ Sarah Sanders’ Neck Different from ‘Choking’ Her

The Far-left Washington Post Fact Checked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders And Smeared Her As A Liar Because “wringing” Her Neck Is Different From “choking” Her.

In a reaction piece, WaPo’s Aaron Blake, a left-wing columnist who considers the harassment of Trump supporters “understandable,” blasted away at Sanders Thursday after she calmly listed the horrors she and other Trump officials have dealt with due to an increasingly rabid establishment media.

Among other furious acts of parsing, Blake scolded Sanders by explaining that “choking” Sander Sanders is not the same as “wringing” her neck.

“MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace … didn’t call for choking Sanders,” WaPo writes, “but instead asked a reporter if she ever want to ‘wring’ Sanders’s neck out of frustration.”

Blake also falsely asserts that Wallace’s words were “hardly a call for action,” when the exact opposite is true. Implicit in Wallace’s comment is that Sanders deserves to be choked, that she has it coming, that this should be the normal reaction to Sanders. I.e., that she should be choked.READ MORE

 

The Washington Post smeared Sarah Sanders as a liar Thursday because "wringing" her neck is different from "choking" her.

