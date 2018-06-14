Roseanne Barr submitted for Emmys nomination before show cancellation

The chances of Roseanne Barr winning an Emmy this year or even getting a nomination are slim, but the racist-tweeting star of ABC’s canceled sitcom “Roseanne” is still on the ballot.

Turns out that producers Carsey-Werner submitted Barrs name for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category in early May. The submission came weeks before the TV Academy deadline and before the online tirade by Barr that led to the implosion of the much-watched revival. That submission also saw fellow cast members such as John Goodman, recent Tony winner and Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert put into contention. Deadline’s sister site Gold Derby first reported the submissions.

While networks submit specific series to the TV Academy for Emmy consideration, it is the actors themselves or producers who under the protocol of the organization put individual or ensemble names into the nomination ring.

A past Emmy winner for her Roseanne Conner role back in the early 1990s, Barr seemed like a shoe-in for a nomination and perhaps even another victory before she took to Twitter on May 29 in a vicious attack on Valerie Jarrett. The comedian called the former Barack Obama advisor an offspring of Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes. – READ MORE

