VIDEO: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Just Publicly Swatted CNN’s Jim Acosta Like a Mosquito
Ouch.
Listen to the grumbling from Jim Acosta’s colleagues on press row at the White House.
That tells you that Sarah Huckabee-Sanders landed a crushing blow.
It’s well past time to treat these people like the liberal insects they are.
Sarah Sanders to Jim Acosta: “I know it’s for you to understand even short sentences but please don’t take my words out of context” pic.twitter.com/TqlmCT8UsH
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 14, 2018