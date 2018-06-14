House Intel GOP accuses DOJ of limiting access in FISA probe

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that an upcoming Justice Department briefing on documents concerning the FBI’s alleged use of an informant linked to President Trump’s 2016 campaign does not satisfy an April 30 subpoena.

In a letter sent to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and signed by all 13 GOP members, the committee wrote that the DOJ limiting the briefing to the so-called “Gang of Eight” was “unacceptable and an affront to the oversight powers of the House of Representatives.”

Speaking to Fox News’ “Hannity” Wednesday night, committee chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said “people in America should be alarmed” at the Justice Department’s actions “to hide information.”

“How do you get to misleading Congress? By taking this information that we’ve been legally asking for – a legal subpoena that we’re trying to enforce and you now move it upstairs and you go, ‘Oh, no, no, this is now going to be super top-secret information that we’re only going to give to the Gang of Eight.'” Nunes said. “That’s what’s happening here.”

The “Gang of Eight” refers to Republican and Democratic leaders in both houses of Congress as well as top lawmakers from the House and Senate intelligence panels.

“[T]he use of the ‘Gang of Eight’ to limit congressional access to intelligence information applies only to covert action activities approved and reported by the President,” the committee wrote. “The documents subpoenaed … are not covert action materials and as DOJ has represented are classified at the SECRET level. – READ MORE

