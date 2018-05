Roseanne Barr Says Kanye Is Telling Truth ‘People Do Not Want To Hear’

Roseanne Barr defended Kanye West Thursday, saying he is telling the truth about Chicago that “people do not want to hear.”

“@kanyewest is telling the truth about Rahm [Emanuel’s] Chicago. Ppl do not want to hear the truth-that Chicago could be a better city for its citizens, but the establishment is corrupted,” the 65-year-old comedian tweeted to her followers.