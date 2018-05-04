True Pundit

Adidas Doubles Down On Support For Kanye West (VIDEO)


Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted is sticking by one of his most famous brand ambassadors, no matter where it takes him.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, Rorsted was only minimally asked about his brand’s recent success and was pressed far more on Kanye West’s recent comments about President Trump and slavery being a choice.

While the sports brand mogul made a conscious effort to distance himself from West’s more inflammatory remarks, Rorsted clearly stated he’d stand by the rapper, who designs Yeezy shoes for Adidas.

“Kanye has been and is, a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator,” Rorsted said. “And that’s where I’m gonna leave it.” – READ  MORE

Adidas Doubles Down On Support For Kanye West
