VIDEO: Downtrodden Land Baron Oprah Walks Amid Debris of One of Her 10+ Mansions

Oprah is bitching again.

The deadly California mud slides have killed folks and devastated lives but Oprah is worried about the mansion she lost.Not very presidential:

Oprah Winfrey’s 65 acre Montecito estate has been impacted by California’s devastating mudslides.

“What a day!” the recent Golden Globe Cecile B. DeMille award recipient captioned an Instagram video Tuesday showing flames caused by a gas fire ravaging a nearby property. “Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara… Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost.”

Follow-up videos show Winfrey, 63, attempting to march through mud, which nearly rose to her knees. “The house in the back is gone,” she’s overheard saying as the camera pans up. (PAGE SIX)

She owns nine or ten others, likely more all around the world:

(VELVET ROPES) As well as her Colorado home, Oprah also owns 2 mansions in Montecito, California, another in Maui, Hawaii, one in Alpine, New Jersey, an estate in Florida, and several others in areas including Chicago and Nashville.

In an Instagram video posted by a downtrodden Oprah, she appears to assess damage to her 42-acre California estate she calls “The Promised Land.”

Located in Montecito, the mansion is among thousands of homes ravaged by deadly mud slides.

Per TheRichest.com:

Set between the ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, Montecito is spotted with architectural gems representing several different design styles. Oprah’s house is in the Neo-Georgian style, which doesn’t refer to colonial homes from 19th century Atlanta, but to British architecture and design of the Hanoverian period, when four of the King Georges ruled England from 1714 to 1830. Oprah has houses in several different places, including Chicago, New Jersey, Hawaii, Antigua, Florida, and Colorado. But she calls The Promised Land home, probably for the same reason that most of her celebrity neighbours chose Montecito; the landscape doesn’t really allow for development or urban sprawl, so of course property values are high, but the landscape also affords those celebrities who feel they need it privacy, not to say seclusion. But that comes with a price. Oprah reportedly paid $52-million for her home, and then spent hundreds of thousands more on decorating, redecorating, and renovating. Her home seems to have gone through as many changes, at least on the inside, since Oprah bought it, as its exterior had since the original property owners started building on the land around 1912. The home, as it stands now, was built in 1959, with several additions along the way. It is now worth almost $88-million, with a 2012 tax bill of $904,239.00.





After talk show host, actress and all-around celebrity Oprah Winfrey delivered a speech at the Golden Globes award show this Sunday, the stock for Weight Watchers reportedly jumped by over 12 percent.

According to USA Today, Winfrey currently serves on Weight Watchers’ board and purchased $43.2 million worth of the company’s stock in 2015. Moreover, the stock’s value “jumped 12.2% in trading Monday to close at $52.62, up $5.71.”

TheBlaze notes that this means Winfrey would have earned “$36 million from Friday to Monday” had she sold her shares before the final bell. That’s true, though by Tuesday morning the stock had ranged even higher, peaking at $54.37.

Now, flashback to 2015, when Oprah invested $43.2 million in Weight Watchers. At that point the stock was valued at $6.79 per share, meaning she bought roughly 6.36 million shares. If she had sold the shares Tuesday morning, she’d have made roughly $345.79 million in profit. – READ MORE

