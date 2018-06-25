True Pundit

Hezbollah reportedly claims Facebook, Twitter have disabled their main accounts

Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department, said Saturday that Facebook and Twitter had shut down its main accounts, reports the Times of Israel.

According to the Times, in a post on encrypted messaging service Telegram, Hezbollah wrote that the shutdowns were “part of the propaganda campaign against the resistance due to the important role of the organization’s information apparatus in various arenas.”

The organization reportedly tried to redirect interested parties to other accounts on both social networks, the paper wrote.

Despite the closures, Internet users were directed to new and already existing pages associated with Hezbollah, the Ynet news site reported.

Although the tech companies have previously blocked pages belonging to the Iran-backed group, the shutdown comes after recent threats by Israeli officials to take legal action against social media companies for hosting terror groups. – READ MORE

