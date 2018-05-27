Politics TV
WATCH: Listen To Chuck Todd And Jake Tapper Skewer Bill Clinton For Never Apologizing To Monica Lewinsky For ‘Ruining Her Life’
On Thursday, CNN’s Jake Tapper appeared on Chuck Todd’s podcast. During their conversation, both Todd and Tapper expressed frustration that Bill Clinton still hasn’t publicly apologized to Monica Lewinsky after approximately two decades – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Listen To Chuck Todd And Jake Tapper Skewer Bill Clinton For Never Apologizing To Monica Lewinsky For ‘Ruining Her Life’
On Thursday, CNN’s Jake Tapper appeared on Chuck Todd’s podcast. During their conversation, both Todd and Tapper expressed frustration that Bill Clinton still hasn’t publicly apologized to Monica Lewinsky after approximately two decades:
Daily Wire