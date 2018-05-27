True Pundit

WATCH: Listen To Chuck Todd And Jake Tapper Skewer Bill Clinton For Never Apologizing To Monica Lewinsky For ‘Ruining Her Life’

On Thursday, CNN's Jake Tapper appeared on Chuck Todd's podcast. During their conversation, both Todd and Tapper expressed frustration that Bill Clinton still hasn't publicly apologized to Monica Lewinsky after approximately two decades

On Thursday, CNN’s Jake Tapper appeared on Chuck Todd’s podcast. During their conversation, both Todd and Tapper expressed frustration that Bill Clinton still hasn’t publicly apologized to Monica Lewinsky after approximately two decades:

