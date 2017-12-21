Entertainment
Rose McGowan Urges The Media To Stop Using ‘Alleged’ For Harvey Weinstein
Rose McGowan is urging the media to stop using the word “alleged” when women come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
“My beef is really with all the people who are complicit,” McGowan said, having recently accused Meryl Streep of knowing of Weinstein’s behavior and remaining silent. “It’s the first time in history women are being believed. Even though we get slagged.”
“I would challenge the media to stop using the word alleged,” she added, with agreement from the other women in the discussion. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller