T.J. Miller’s Comedy Central Show Canceled Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.J. Miller’s animated show “The Gorburger Show” has been canceled after one season amid reports of sexual abuse allegations made by the actor’s former girlfriend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to cancel Miller’s show came before news broke Tuesday about the allegations that he sexually assaulted and beat his girlfriend when the two were in college at George Washington University in 2001.

One source told the outlet the decision about not continuing with a second season of the animated series happened as far back as July.

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported allegations from the former girlfriend of Miller who insisted on remaining anonymous. The woman alleged the actor strangled her and punched her in the mouth during sex and that he “tried a lot of things without asking” her. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *