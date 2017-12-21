GREAT AGAIN: RNC Raised a Record-Breaking $8.2M in November

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Wednesday that it had raised $8.2 million in November, the most the RNC has ever raised in November of a non-election year.

“As President Trump follows through on his campaign promises, our grassroots support continues to grow across the America,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “As I travel the country, I see how enthusiastic the hardworking American families are about receiving tax cuts, better jobs, and higher wages and Republicans are committed to creating jobs and spurring economic growth.”

The RNC has raised over $120 million through the first 11 months 2017, and has close to $40 million cash on hand.

RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn said the record-breaking $8.2 million “is a continuation of the broad support the Republican Party has enjoyed since the Inauguration of President Trump.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *