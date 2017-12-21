Politics
GREAT AGAIN: RNC Raised a Record-Breaking $8.2M in November
The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Wednesday that it had raised $8.2 million in November, the most the RNC has ever raised in November of a non-election year.
“As President Trump follows through on his campaign promises, our grassroots support continues to grow across the America,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “As I travel the country, I see how enthusiastic the hardworking American families are about receiving tax cuts, better jobs, and higher wages and Republicans are committed to creating jobs and spurring economic growth.”
The RNC has raised over $120 million through the first 11 months 2017, and has close to $40 million cash on hand.
RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn said the record-breaking $8.2 million “is a continuation of the broad support the Republican Party has enjoyed since the Inauguration of President Trump.” – READ MORE