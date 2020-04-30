Rose McGowan: The Democrats and the Media Are a ‘Cult’

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan called the Democrats and the media a “cult” and said “this is deeper than a cover-up,” likely alluding to a majority of the elite press and those Democrat lawmakers who’ve ignored or rebuked allegations made by Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who claims Joe Biden sexually assaulted her nearly three decades ago.

“I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion,” McGowan captioned a tweet on Wednesday that was accompanied by a letter in which she detailed having lost faith in Democrats and left-wing media outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud America. I would have died for this damned country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol,) got into verbal altercation with big who were mad I was a Democrat,” the Charmed actress said in her lengthy letter.

“They were twice my size and I had to listen to GW Bush give the keynote address and John Ashcroft sing his terrible eagle song. I lost count of GWB saying ‘terrorism’ at 47 because that’s what cult leader’s do and it gets boring. All because I thought democracy meant was I had a right to choose those who lined up with my values system,” McGowan said before asking “But what if there’s no one?”

“And I was always told it was the Democratic Party that were the good guys, that our papers were New York Times & the Washington Post and we as a family loved listing to All Things Considered and we’d talk about how much we loved Ira Glass’ voice,” McGowan explained. “But now I know too much. And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight.”

“I am not a cynical person, but America goddamn,” Rose McGowan continued. “Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the Democrats and the media. Marco and micro. This is deeper than a cover-up. And I’m sad because there’s death around all corners and shadows in the daytime. It hurts.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --