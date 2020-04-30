Donald Trump: ‘DIRTY COP JAMES COMEY GOT CAUGHT’ Setting up Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump reacted strongly on Thursday to new documents showing the F.B.I set up his former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn to get him to lie.

“DIRTY COP JAMES COMEY GOT CAUGHT!” Trump wrote on Twitter in all-caps.

Newly unsealed documents show handwritten notes by F.B.I. officials discussing how to get Flynn to either admit to breaking the Logan Act or catching him in a lie.

One note in the F.B.I. documents asked whether the “goal” in the Flynn interview was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Flynn supporters were overjoyed by the news and the former general’s reaction video post on Twitter, simply the American flag waving in the wind. – READ MORE

