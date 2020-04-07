Rose McGowan slams media for ‘covering up creepy Joe Biden’ sexual assault allegations

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan just blasted the mainstream media, saying that it is a “complicity machine” that “is hard at work covering up for Creepy Joe Biden” over his sexual assault allegations.

McGowan took to social media to respond to a tweet by the Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald, who wrote that it was “shocking – truly – that not a single cable news host who has interviewed Biden has even dared ask him about these sexual assault allegations.”

He was referring to the fact that Biden has been accused by former staffer Tara Reade of sexually assaulting her back in 1993.

It’s shocking – truly – that not a single cable news host who has interviewed Biden has even dared ask him about these sexual assault allegations – disappearing Tara Reade – which is why I’m always grateful for the integrity and independence of @democracynow: https://t.co/9lCdKmvm6I — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2020

I don’t have Covid-19, but the media in USA is making me ill. The complicity machine is hard at work covering up for Creepy @joebiden. Has @nbcnews asked any hard questions? Everyone knows he’ll lose, why not go hard? Why not TELL THE TRUTH https://t.co/N1ToDtBbDn — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 31, 2020

McGowan responded to Greenwald on Twitter by doubling down on his attacks on the media. “I don’t have Covid-19, but the media in USA is making me ill,” McGowan responded. “The complicity machine is hard at work covering up for Creepy Joe Biden. Has NBC News asked any hard questions? Everyone knows he’ll lose, why not go hard? Why not TELL THE TRUTH.” – READ MORE

