Anderson Cooper Accuses Trump of Using Coronavirus Briefings as a ‘Reelection Platform’ (VIDEO)

Share:

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is suggesting President Donald Trump is not using his coronavirus briefings for the right reasons.

“What the president showed us today is what the nation’s top scientists have to deal with every day,” Cooper said. “A president who now uses these briefings as a reelection platform.”

Cooper alleged the president maintains all governors are getting what they need, testing is “great,” and reporters who do not submit to Trump’s agenda are being attacked. He also noted that Trump slammed a health department official for releasing a study on shortages hospitals are facing. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.