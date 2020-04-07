Rand Paul Recovers from Coronavirus, Volunteering at Hospital

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced Tuesday that he has recovered from the Chinese coronavirus and has begun volunteering at a Kentucky hospital.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative,” Paul tweeted. “I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

Paul contracted the coronavirus in March, making him the first senator to be infected.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” a spokesperson for the lawmaker said at the time. “He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” – READ MORE

