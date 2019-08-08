Rosanna Arquette: ‘I’m Sorry I Was Born White and Privileged. It Disgusts Me’

Hollywood Actress Rosanna Arquette is apologizing for being born white, saying she’s ashamed of the privilege she believes her skin brings.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame,” the Pulp Fiction actor said on Wednesday.

It’s not clear exactly why the award-winning actress, whose net worth is estimated at about $9 million, announced her shame for being white. But the Crashing star is certainly no stranger to outrageous statements.

On Monday, Arquette posted a photo of herself kneeling in front of dozens a American flags. She captioned the tweet by saying, “I’ll never stand for the flag again.” – READ MORE