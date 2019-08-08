Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret, says disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated at least $46 million from him

L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner is accusing multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating “vast sums of money” from him and his family, according to a letter to Wexner Foundation members.

Wexner told members of his Ohio-based charitable group that he discovered the missing funds after cutting ties with Epstein in 2007.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the letter. CNN has obtained a copy of the letter, which was not signed by Wexner or dated.

“This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now,” the letter said.

Epstein’s attorneys could not be reached for comment Wednesday night

The Wall Street Journal reported that 2008 tax records indicate that Epstein "transferred $46 million worth of investments to a Wexner charitable fund."