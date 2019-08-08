4 fatally injured in stabbing spree in Southern California, suspect nabbed

A suspect armed with “machete knives” fatally stabbed four random people and wounded two others in a Southern California stabbing spree Wednesday, police said.

An unidentified 33-year-old Orange County man who police said was “full of anger” was arrested. He allegedly stabbed a woman at an insurance business, two men at the Garden Grove apartment complex where he lived and a man at a gas station. The crimes spanned a period of two hours from Garden Grove to Santa Ana, which are under 10 miles from each other.

The victim at the gas station was slashed in the face so badly, his nose was nearly severed. Both men at the apartment complex died.

The suspect also fatally stabbed a 7-Eleven security guard and a Subway employee, police said.

He was arrested without incident after the 7-Eleven stabbing. Police said they have surveillance video of some of the attacks. – READ MORE