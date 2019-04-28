Rosanna Arquette: I Feel Terrorized ‘Living Under a Fascist Regime’

Actress Rosanna Arquette melted down in a social media screed, wishing she could wake up without feeling “terrorized” by President Donald Trump’s “fascist regime.”

“I just want to wake up and feel some peace and love in the world,” Rosanna Arquette said, “and not feel terrorized that we are living under a fascist regime as of today.”

The Pulp Fiction actress apparently thinks about President Trump immediately after waking up regularly.

Last month, Arquette penned a similar post, claiming that Trump's administration has "normalized" rape and pedophilia.