Woman glues her breasts to the ground in one-woman protest against climate change

A climate change activist glued her breasts to the street in front of London’s Goldman Sachs on Fleet Street.

What are the details?

Climate change activists across London have been protesting going on two weeks, but one woman took her protest to the next level and glued her breasts to Fleet Street outside of Goldman Sachs.

The Sun reported that the woman — who was protesting with Extinction Rebellion — glued her top half to the road outside the global investment company Goldman Sachs.

Police arrived on the scene and surrounded the woman, removing her from the ground at one point. They erected screens to protect her modesty. Officers eventually led her away from the street.