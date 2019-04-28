Deputy AG: Obama Admin Didn’t Tell Public ‘Full Story’ On Russia; ‘Someone’ Selectively Leaked Classified Info

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein delivered some remarks at the Armenian Bar Association’s Public Servants Dinner Thursday night — and made several assertions about the Russia investigation, including the role of the “previous administration,” that have turned some heads.

“At my confirmation hearing in March 2017, a Republican Senator asked me to make a commitment,” said Rosenstein. “He said: ‘You’re going to be in charge of this investigation. I want you to look me in the eye and tell me that you’ll do it right, that you’ll take it to its conclusion and you’ll report to the American people.'”

“I did pledge to do it right and take it to the appropriate conclusion,” he said in defense of his handling of the investigation. “I did not promise to report all results to the public, because grand jury investigations are ex parte proceedings. It is not our job to render conclusive factual findings. We just decide whether it is appropriate to file criminal charges.”

“Some critical decisions about the Russia investigation were made before I got there,” said Rosenstein. “The previous administration chose not to publicize the full story about Russian computer hackers and social media trolls, and how they relate to a broader strategy to undermine America. The FBI disclosed classified evidence about the investigation to ranking legislators and their staffers. Someone selectively leaked details to the news media. The FBI Director announced at a congressional hearing that there was a counterintelligence investigation that might result in criminal charges. Then the former FBI Director alleged that the President pressured him to close the investigation, and the President denied that the conversation occurred.” – READ MORE