Romney Won’t Support Trump in 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced this week that he does not plan to back President Donald Trump or anyone, for that matter, in the 2020 presidential race, either before or during the general election when Trump seeks his second term.

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs — among others — tore into Romney for that stance during a television segment on Fox on Friday, saying, “What is wrong with this man?”

“Can you hear the tears falling on the marble floors under those terrible, terrible anti-Trumpers?” said Dobbs.

And Dobbs also suggested that much more attention should be paid by people to the “booming Trump economy.”

On Thursday, CNN reported that Romney — who won his race in Utah in last year’s midterm elections — said he would withhold his endorsement in the 2020 race, “both in the primary and in the general election, underscoring the uneasy relationship between the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee and the leader of his party.” – READ MORE