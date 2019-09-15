Singer Sam Smith announces that he wants you to call him ‘they/them’

Pop singer Sam Smith announced on Instagram Friday that he was changing his preferred pronouns to “they/them.”

Smith, who has won multiple Grammys and had several number one singles in the UK, announced in March that he identified as non-binary, and that he believed he was “neither male nor female.”

In Friday’s Instagram post, Smith said, “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

Smith continued, “I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*** it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.” – READ MORE