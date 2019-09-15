National ‘Day Of Remembrance For Aborted Children’ Memorials Held Across The Country

Saturday was the seventh annual “Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.” Memorial services were held across the country at dozens of burial sites and other locations.

The official website for the event, which was co-organized by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Priests for Life, and the Pro-Life Action League, states in part:

Tens of thousands of these children have been retrieved and buried at gravesites across our country. The stories of how they were killed, how they were found, and how they were buried, along with the pictures and videos that document those events, are powerful tools to awaken the consciences of our fellow citizens. But while a funeral and burial for an aborted baby may be a relatively rare event, the opportunity to visit the burial places and recall how those children got there does not have to be rare — in fact, it shouldn’t be.

Craig Gruszecki of St Mary’s Council #4065 explained the history of the “Shrine of the Unborn” during our “National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children” at St. Denis. #4065 constructed the shrine over 20 years ago & blessed by Cardinal John O’Connor 6/5/1999 #KnightsinAction pic.twitter.com/i6UD1QDHtB — NYCatholicRadio (@NYCatholicRadio) September 14, 2019

Today is the National Day of Remembrance For Children Murdered by Abortion – Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

May the souls of the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. pic.twitter.com/E4ISRtugSO — Peg Demetris TOC 🇻🇦 (@CatholicForLife) September 14, 2019

Those delivering the services, as well as some in attendance, shared images and videos on social media