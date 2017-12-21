Rogue GOP Congressmen Who Launched Independent Probe of Corrupt FBI & DOJ Reportedly Get Trump’s Blessing

A House Republican who has repeatedly characterized the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — and the FBI more broadly — as biased and politically motivated indicated on Wednesday that he had spoken with the White House about it.

“Have you had conversations, or has your office had conversations, with the White House about the Mueller investigation?” the CNN host John Berman asked Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

“We just had Mr. Sessions, Mr. Rosenstein, and Mr. Wray in front of us,” Jordan said, referring to the House Judiciary Committee’s recent oversight hearings with the attorney general, deputy attorney general, and FBI director. “I did not talk to the White House about what kind of questions I was going to ask.”

“Have you had conversations with the White House not about the questions you asked, but about the Mueller investigation in general?” Berman asked.

“I talk with the White House about all kinds of things,” Jordan said. “We’ve had talks with the White House about tax policy, we’ve had talks about Obamacare, of course we’ve had talks with the White House. But my questions in those committees was driven by the evidence we’ve received in the last several weeks” about FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, he said.

