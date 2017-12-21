UN votes to condemn Trump’s Jerusalem decision

The United Nations on Thursday delivered a stinging rebuke of President Trump‘s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, casting an overwhelming vote condemning the move and calling on the U.S. to withdraw the decision.

The final vote count in favor of the resolution was 128. Nine countries opposed the resolution while 35 abstained.

The resolution — essentially a formal statement of a U.N. opinion — is not legally binding. But it represents a condemnation of Trump’s decision and exerts political pressure on him to reverse the move.

Some of the United States’ closest allies moved to condemn the decision. The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan, among others, voted in favor of the resolution. Other allies, like Canada, Mexico and Australia, abstained.

In the run-up to the General Assembly vote, Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley sought to warn countries against opposing the Trump administration’s Jerusalem decision. – READ MORE

