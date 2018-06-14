Roger Stone Warns of a ‘Civil War’ if Democrats Impeach Trump

Right-wing political consultant and lobbyist, Roger Stone, has largely remained an ally of President Donald Trump, despite parting ways with the Trump Campaign in 2015.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Stone divulged that he has not recently spoken to the president. “I’m pretty sure his lawyers have urged him not to talk to me,” he said.

With the impeachment threat looming, Stone reiterates what he first told TMZback in August of 2017: A Trump impeachment would lead to a Civil War.

“Try to impeach him, just try it,” he told TMZ in a video interview while at LAX. “This is not 1974, the people will not stand for impeachment. A politician that votes for it would be endangering their own life.”

“There will be violence on both sides. I’ll make this clear: I’m not advocating violence, but I’m predicting it.”

More recently in his same Newsweek interview, he acknowledged those same sentiments, once again stating there would be a “civil war in this country.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1