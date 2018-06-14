How Trump Guarantees Factored Into the Winning U.S. Bid for 2026 World Cup

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association, better known as FIFA, awarded the 2026 World Cup to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico on Wednesday, meaning soccer’s biggest event will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994.

USA Today reported: The “United” bid, that will see 60 of the tournament’s games held in the U.S., with Canada and Mexico getting 10 each, beat out the underdog campaign of Morocco to bring soccer’s biggest show back to American soil.

On the U.S. front, Trump had to make some guarantees in relation to his controversial travel ban.

Indeed, Trump’s behind-the-scenes actions may even have helped sway some key votes. The White House provided U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro with three separate letters that Cordeiro showed to delegates, containing guarantees from Trump that any immigration policies relating to predominantly Muslim countries would impose no restriction affecting the tournament. – READ MORE

