Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

ome Republicans are ratcheting up the rhetoric against Rod Rosenstein following recent reports.

The deputy U.S. attorney general, who assumed control of the Department of Justice probe into Russian collusion after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself, is now at the center of controversy over allegations of intimidating behavior toward lawmakers and their aides.

Fox News broke the story earlier this week based on emails detailing a January meeting between Rosenstein and members of the House Intelligence Committee.

According to one attendee’s account, Rosenstein engaged in a “sustained personal attack against a congressional staffer” the source described as “downright chilling.”

Another staffer wrote in an email cited by Fox News that Rosenstein attempted to intimidate attendees, threatening at one point to subpoena their emails and other records.

Though some other reports include descriptions of a tense environment, both the FBI and Justice Department say the intimidation described in the Fox News article did not happen. One source within the DOJ said not only that the allegations are false, but that Rosenstein plans to formally dispute them.

Upon returning to the U.S. from a current trip abroad, Rosenstein “will request that the House General counsel conduct an internal investigation of these Congressional staffers’ conduct,” the DOJ official said. – READ MORE

