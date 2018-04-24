Roger Stone To Use DNC Lawsuit Discovery To Probe Servers, Hacking Evidence

Longtime Republican strategist Roger Stone and his lawyers intend to try and examine the Democratic National Committee’s servers for evidence of Russian hacking amid an ongoing lawsuit, he told The Daily Caller Monday.

The DNC sued the 2016 Trump campaign, Stone, Manafort, Wikileaks and other involved entities Friday alleging an illegal conspiracy with the Russian government. The lawsuit “is based on conjecture, supposition and projection with no evidence, facts or proof,” Stone said in an email to TheDC.

“The DNC lawsuit opens the door of discovery. My lawyers and I want to examine the DNC servers to settle this bogus claim of Russian hacking once and for all,” Stone declared. – READ MORE

